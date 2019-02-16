Bryson DeChambeau chips in three times in one day at Genesis Open

1:47 Bryson DeChambeau lit up the second day of the Genesis Open as he chipped in three times - for par, for birdie and then again for eagle as he marched up the leaderboard. Bryson DeChambeau lit up the second day of the Genesis Open as he chipped in three times - for par, for birdie and then again for eagle as he marched up the leaderboard.

Bryson DeChambeau enjoyed an entertaining second day at the Genesis Open as he chipped in three times across two rounds at a cold and wet Riviera Country Club.

DeChambeau defied the difficulty of controlling his pitches from the lush, rain-sodden grass around the greens and chipped in twice at the 13th before finding the target again at the 17th on a long day for the later starters at the weather-delayed tournament.

DeChambeau chipped in twice at the 13th and again for an eagle at 17

The world No 5 was unable to begin his first round following the seven-hour suspension of play on day one, but he made an encouraging start when he did finally get underway and three consecutive birdies around the turn lifted him to four under par and within three of the lead.

But he looked certain to give a shot back at the 13th when he missed the green with his approach and then duffed his first chip, although he atoned in style as he holed his second attempt to salvage a par.

DeChambeau was four under for the tournament when play was suspended

DeChambeau's mood soured when he double-bogeyed 15 and made another mistake at 16 before completing a disappointing 70, and he was soon heading back to the 10th tee to begin his second round under greying skies and further showers.

But he followed a birdie at 10 with another superb pitch-in for birdie back at the 13th, this time from the opposite side of the green, and even better was to follow at the long 17th when his 52-yard third from the rough again found the bottom of the cup for an eagle.

