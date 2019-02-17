Nelly Korda continues amazing success of her family in Australia

Nelly Korda won the Australian Open by two shots

The remarkable sporting success of the Korda family in Australia continued this weekend as Nelly Korda claimed a two-shot win at the ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open.

Korda's final-round 67 was enough to secure her second LPGA Tour title under pressure from a fast-finishing Jin Young Ko, who birdied four of the last six holes to card a 64 which gave her the clubhouse lead on 15 under par.

Korda led by six before Jin Young Ko piled on the pressure

After starting the back nine with three straight birdies, Korda suffered a setback when she bogeyed the 15th, but her seventh birdie of the day at 17 gave herself some breathing space heading down the last, which she parred to close out an impressive weekend.

Her victory is the fourth by a member of her family in Australia, with her father, Petr, beginning the trend when he won his only Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open in 1998, thrashing Marcelo Rios in a one-sided final in Melbourne.

Korda's success is the fourth by a member of her family in Australia

Big sister Jessica clinched the first of her five LPGA Tour titles at the Women's Australian Open in 2012, when she came out on top in a six-way play-off, while the Korda clan enjoyed more tennis success last year when the youngest of three siblings, Sebastian, won the junior boy's singles title 20 years after his father's success at the same tournament.

"I think there's something in the air here," said 20-year-old Nelly Korda. "I'm just happy to finally be a part of the club. I kind of felt left out. I was playing all day for my parents, and I'm really proud of that.

"I felt Jin Young was coming in close, and 15 was actually the one bad hole that I had today, but I bounced back on 17. I didn't know what score she was at by then, so I was just trying to hit it close and trying to give myself some opportunities."

Defending champion Ko had to settle for outright second ahead of Wei-Ling Hsu, while Spaniard Azahara Munoz closed with a superb seven-birdie 65 to vault into a tie for sixth on 10 under.

But it was a tough day for England's Jodi Ewart-Shadoff, who shared the lead after her opening 65 before disappointing rounds of 73, 70 and 71 left her eight shots adrift of the champion.