Rory McIlroy takes positives after top-five finish at Genesis Open

2:25 Rory McIlroy was happy with his performance on a tough final day in California Rory McIlroy was happy with his performance on a tough final day in California

Rory McIlroy believes his game is in good shape after registering a third top-five finish of the year at the Genesis Open.

McIlroy followed up a second-round 63 with back-to-back 69s in tough conditions at Riviera Country Club to end the week tied-fourth, three strokes adrift of eventual winner JB Holmes.

The Northern Irishman also posted top-five finishes at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and the Farmers Insurance Open, with McIlroy encouraged by his fast start to 2019.

"The game's right there," McIlroy said. "I'm happy with pretty much everything. Just a couple of loose shots here and there with the irons and tidy that up.

McIlroy ended the week on 11 under

"I've still got a bit of a right miss going on with the longer clubs, just try to get that out of the game and we'll be right there.

"I managed my game well this week. I didn't have it all, but it's another top-five and a step in the right direction."

Live World Golf Championships Live on

McIlroy slipped out of contention after mixing two birdies with three bogeys on his back nine, while Tiger Woods carded four late bogeys to slip down to a share of 15th place.

"I got tired, there's no doubt," Woods said after weather delays earlier in the week left him completing 28 holes on Sunday. "It was just a long week.

1:40 A tired Tiger Woods reflected on the highs and lows of a marathon final day at the Genesis Open A tired Tiger Woods reflected on the highs and lows of a marathon final day at the Genesis Open

"Eventually I made a few bad swings, but to be honest with you, it was one of the worst weeks I've ever had on the greens. Six three-putts, I don't think I've ever done that.

"Take away those three-putts, I'm 12 under par, and if I make a few more putts, I'm right in the mix."