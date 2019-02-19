Sky Sports Golf Podcast: Pace of play, Kuchar's caddie and stolen putters

The latest Sky Sports Golf podcast looks back on a number of big talking points on and off the course over the last week, with most of the focus being on the terrible pace of play at the Genesis Open.

Jamie Spence and Neil Tappin join Josh to discuss how to combat slow play after JB Holmes crawled to victory at Riviera, the final group taking five-and-a-half hours to get round and prompting widespread criticism in the media and social platforms.

JB Holmes was widely criticised for his slow play at Riviera

Is it time for the PGA Tour to get tougher? Is it time for the players themselves to call out the regular offenders? And what are the appropriate penalties for playing to slowly?

We also reflect on the latest development in the ongoing row between Matt Kuchar and the local caddie who helped him to victory in Mexico last November, Jordan Spieth's continued putting problems, and there's also a preview for the first WGC of the year.

Ryan Fox won his first European Tour title, but several players had putters stolen

On the European Tour, Ryan Fox finally claimed his first piece of silverware at the World Super 6 Perth, although the final day was overshadowed by the overnight theft of a number of players' putters from the bagstore in the clubhouse.

All this plus Ponder the Pro and your questions answered.