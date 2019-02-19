Former Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo accepts invite for PGA Tour event

Tony Romo has confirmed he will play in the AT&T Byron Nelson

Former NFL star Tony Romo has accepted an invitation to compete at the AT&T Byron Nelson in front of his home fans in Dallas.

The ex-Cowboys quarterback has long been regarded as an accomplished golfer, although his attempts at qualifying for the US Open have come up short while his PGA Tour debut last year proved a disappointing experience.

Romo will make his second PGA Tour start in Dallas

Romo teed it up at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship in the Dominican Republic in March, but he struggled to rounds of 77 and 82 and finished last in the 132-man field by six shots.

But the 38-year-old, who has become one of the NFL's most popular broadcasters since he announced his retirement almost two years ago, has been offered a sponsor's exemption to the AT&T Byron Nelson in May, the week's before the PGA Championship at Bethpage.

Romo will be in the field at the Trinity Forest Golf Club, where he is a member, alongside the likes of Texan Jordan Spieth and defending champion Aaron Wise, who would go on to be named PGA Tour Rookie of the Year after an outstanding season.

Tournament director, Jon Drago, said: "Following his summer successes, the timing feels perfect. Tony Romo is a legendary competitor, a member of Trinity Forest, and long-time friend of AT&T and the Salesmanship Club of Dallas.

Romo spent his entire 13-year NFL career with the Cowboys

"We look forward to watching him put his talents to test while competing against the best in the game of golf."

Romo added: "Golf is one of my greatest passions outside my family and football, and I am honoured to have the opportunity to compete amongst the pros again in this year's AT&T Byron Nelson."