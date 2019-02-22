Don't miss the new series of 'Feherty', starting Wednesday on Sky Sports Golf

David Feherty is bringing his personality, humour and a star-studded guest line-up to Sky Sports Golf, starting on February 27.

The five-time European Tour winner and former Ryder Cup player has become one of the most respected and popular figures in golf broadcasting since swapping his clubs for a microphone in 1997, and his own chat show is about to launch into a ninth season on The Golf Channel.

Ian Poulter is Feherty's first guest on Wednesday, February 27

But you will also be able to view the Emmy-nominated show on Sky Sports Golf over the next few weeks, and Feherty takes on two entertaining Englishmen in the first two episodes.

The series opens with some high jinks with Ryder Cup legend Ian Poulter, and he is soon followed by last year's record-breaking debutant Tommy Fleetwood as Feherty spends time with "two men who know all about hurting Americans".

"Don't let the laughter fool you" is one of Feherty's mottos, and viewers can look forward to "his disarming wit, combined with a true passion for people and great stories, leading to conversation that is uniquely real - and utterly entertaining".

Don't miss the premiere of "Feherty" on Sky Sports Golf. The show debuts at 7pm on Wednesday with Ian Poulter, with Tommy Fleetwood as the guest at 9pm.