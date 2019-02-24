Rory McIlroy hopeful of final-day charge on Dustin Johnson in Mexico

1:08 Rory McIlroy found positives from his third-round 68 at the WGC-Mexico Championship. Rory McIlroy found positives from his third-round 68 at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

Rory McIlroy knows that a fast start to his final round is essential if he is to challenge for WGC-Mexico Championship victory.

McIlroy posted a third-round 68 at Chapultepec Golf Club to hold onto second spot, although slipped four strokes adrift of 54-hole leader Dustin Johnson.

Johnson fired a five-under 66 to double his overnight advantage and remain firm favourite to claim a sixth World Golf Championship title, although McIlroy remains hopeful of registering a first win of 2019.

"Obviously, four shots behind DJ, it's going to be a tall order to overcome," McIlroy said. "I was happy with how I played the last ten holes, being one over through the first eight and then playing the last ten in four under was nice, I gave myself plenty of chances.

"I need to get off to a better start tomorrow than I did today. If I can do that, hopefully I will be right back in it. Being six shots off the lead after eight holes today, it was hard to stay patient, but I feel like my patience was rewarded.

"It's going to be tough, especially against DJ, who is arguably the best player in the world. I'm going to have to go out there and just play a good round of golf and hopefully that's good enough."

Johnson, who won the event when it was first held in Mexico in 2017, recovered from a double-bogey at the 10th - his first blemish of the week - to birdie four of his last eight holes and extend his advantage at the top of the leaderboard.

"I think I'm doing just everything really well," Johnson said. "I feel like I'm driving it well. I'm really controlling the distance well with the irons, and I just feel good.

"The putter is pretty good too. I mean, these greens are tricky. I feel like I keep giving myself great opportunities. Hopefully tomorrow I can capitalise on a few more.

"I'm going to come out and play exactly how I have been playing the last three days. The guys behind me, I've got a lot of great players behind me. I'm going to have to go out and shoot a good score probably."

