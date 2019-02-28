Oman Open: Kurt Kitayama leads as Joost Luiten starts strongly

Kurt Kitayama holds a one-shot lead in Oman

Kurt Kitayama grabbed the early lead at the Oman Open, as Joost Luiten made a strong start to his title defence.

Latest leaderboard Oman Open

Kitayama fired a bogey-free 66 at a windy Al Mouj Golf to hold a one-shot advantage over morning pacestters Scott Jamieson and Japan's Yusaku Miyazato.

David Horsey and Thomas Pieters are part of the group two off the pace, while Luiten - the highest-ranked player in the field - began his bid for back-to-back Oman titles with a three-under 69.

Luiten arrived in Oman off the back of a top-10 at the WGC-Mexico Championship

Kitayama birdied the sixth and rolled in from 10 feet at the eighth to reach the turn in 34, before following picking up a shot at the 11th and holing in a 15-footer at the next to move into a share of the advantage.

The American pitched to three feet to set up another birdie at the par-five 16th to grab the outright lead, with Jamieson one back after a bogey-free start and Miyazato also tied-second on five under.

Jamieson is in the group on five under

Pieters was also in that group until a final-hole bogey, with David Drysdale two strokes back until finishing his two-under 70 with back-to-back bogeys and Chris Wood posting a level-par 72 in his first start of 2019.

