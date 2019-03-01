Honda Classic: Jhonattan Vegas leads by two after opening round

Jhonattan Vegas grabbed the early advantage in Florida

Jhonattan Vegas fired a bogey-free 64 to open up a two-shot lead after the opening round of the Honda Classic.

The Venezuelan struck six birdies to set the clubhouse target at PGA National, with Ben Silverman one of four players sharing second alongside former major winners Zach Johnson, Ernie Els and Lucas Glover.

World No 4 Brooks Koepka is in the large group three strokes back that also includes Sergio Garcia and Rickie Fowler, while reigning champion Justin Thomas kicked off his defence with a two-under 68.

Justin Thomas is playing alongside Rickie Fowler for the first two rounds

"Hit my irons the best I've hit them all year and I've always liked this golf course," Vegas said. "It's one of those courses that I think suits me. You have to hit the ball well and you have to get around really well."

Beginning on the back nine, Vegas followed a 15-foot birdie at the 12th with a six-foot gain at the next before posting successive gains from the 17th to reach the turn in 31.

A two-putt birdie at the third and 15-foooter at the seventh allowed Vegas to post a round of six under, while Glover was within one of the lead until a final-hole bogey.

Sergio Garcia was six off the pace until three birdies in his last four holes, while Thomas damaged his nine iron after striking a tree and needed to finish with back-to-back birdies to stay within four of the lead.

Garcia finished tied-sixth at the WGC-Mexico Championship last week

