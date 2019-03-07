Qatar Masters: Justin Walters, Adri Arnaus share early lead in Doha

Richie Ramsay made a strong start at the Qatar Masters

British duo Richie Ramsay and Bradley Dredge sit a shot off the lead after the opening round of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.

Latest leaderboard Qatar Masters

The pair posted four-under 68s in blustery conditions at Doha Golf Club on Thursday to join the group of players a shot back from early pacesetters Adri Arnaus and Justin Walters.

Arnaus set the initial clubhouse target after birdieing his final hole in a first-round 67, only for Walters to match it late in the day with a bogey-free start to the week.

Arnaus graduated from the Challenge Tour last season

"Warming up today in the wind I was thinking anything under par would be a great score, so to go five under I'm ecstatic," Walters said.

Ramsay was briefly in a three-way tie for the lead until back-to-back bogeys from the seventh, although the Scot recovered to birdie the ninth - his final hole - to get into a share of third spot.

Live European Tour Golf Live on

Dredge mixed seven birdies with three bogeys during his opening round, with South Africa's Justin Harding and former Ryder Cup star Nicolas Colsaerts also in the group on four under.

English quartet Ross Fisher, Lee Slattery, Oliver Wilson and Paul Waring are also two off the pace alongside Edoardo Molinari, who finished with four consecutive birdies, while Thomas Pieters posted a two-under 70 after a blemish-free back nine.

Fisher posted two birdies in his final three holes

Watch the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters throughout the week live on Sky Sports Golf. Live coverage continues on Friday from 7.30am on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.