Deyen Lawson fires second hole-in-one of season at Qatar Masters

Golfers can go through their entire careers without firing a hole-in-one, but Deyen Lawson has already doubled his ace tally for the season on the European Tour.

The European Tour rookie registered a hole-in-one earlier in the season during the final round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship, winning a BMW in the process, before repeating the feat at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.

Lawson posted an opening-round 70 at Doha Golf Club and was two under for his second round when he made his way to the par-three 17th.

Lawson is ranked 499th in the golf world rankings

The Australian attacked the 148-yard hole with an eight-iron and saw his ball pitch a couple of feet short of the flag, before skidding off the surface and trickling into the centre of the cup.

Lawson's ace lifted him to six under for the week, with a par at the last closing out a four-under 68 to see him move within two shots of the leaders.

