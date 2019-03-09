Qatar Masters: Oliver Wilson one shot clear in Doha

Oliver Wilson won his first-ever European title at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in 2014

Oliver Wilson birdied the 18th hole for the second day running to earn a one-shot lead ahead of the final round at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.

The Englishman, who was the last man into the field at Doha Golf Club, fired a third round three-under 69 to lift him to 10-under par and clear of a four-strong group at the top of the leaderboard.

Australian Nick Cullen, Spaniard Nacho Elvira, Frenchman Mike Lorenzo-Vera and South African Erik van Rooyen are Wilson's nearest challengers, with 31 players separated by five shots.

Thanks for all the messages, was very pleased with 69 today, struggled a bit but hung in there well, one more round to go 👊 #qatarmasters — Oliver Wilson (@Oliver_Wilson) March 9, 2019

Wilson, who won his only previous European Tour title at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in 2014 on a sponsor's invitation, narrowly missed out on securing a tour card last season but the former Ryder Cup player is pleased with his play.

"I'm delighted quite frankly, it's hard out there," he said. "It's really hard to get it close even from the fairways with the wind.

"The last four holes I suddenly found something and hit good shots all the way in. Maybe it's a bit of maturity or something, I don't know, but I'm really pleased that I allowed that to happen. Sometimes it's easy to lose your head a little bit."

Wilson birdied the second and fourth and despite his first dropped shot of the tournament at the fifth, he was part of an eight-way tie for the lead at the turn.

After nine consecutive pars, the 38-year-old made an eight-foot gain for his third birdie of the day before he edged ahead after a well-executed third shot set up a closing birdie.

Cullen carded four birdies on his back nine to compile a four-under 68, before Elvira mixed four birdies with a sole blemish at the 11th while Wilson's playing partner Van Rooyen fired back-to-back birdies at the 14th and 15th on his way to reaching eight-under.

Mike Lorenzo-Vera's late charge maintained his challenge

Lorenzo-Vera, chasing a maiden European Tour title, is at the same mark after the Frenchman fired a hat-trick of birdies from the 15th to boost his victory bid.

Jake McLeod made the second hole-in-one of the week and fifth of the season on the third as he moved to eight under alongside fellow Australian Min Woo Lee, Belgian Thomas Detry and Swede Anton Karlsson at eight under.

