Qatar Masters: European Tour's Nick Cullen mic'd up at Doha Golf Club

Sportsmen mic’d up is something more commonly associated with NBA, NFL or cricket but Australian Nick Cullen did just that ahead of the European Tour’s Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.

The 34-year-old and his caddy were filmed discussing the important decisions during a practice round at the Doha Golf Club.

From club selection, wind direction to judging the slope of the green, Cullen's considerations over how best to tackle the course provide an interesting insight into the thought process of a professional golfer.

The preparations appear to have worked perfectly for Cullen, who is one shot off the lead ahead of the final round as he chases a first professional victory of his career.

Watch the video above to hear in greater detail Cullen and his caddy in action…