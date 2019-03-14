Players Championship: Harris English fires historic albatross
By Ali Stafford at TPC Sawgrass
Last Updated: 14/03/19 8:58pm
Harris English joined an elite group of players by firing an unlikely albatross during the opening round of the Players Championship.
The 29-year-old was one-over par when he made his way to the par-five 11th, where he nailed his drive down the right side of the fairway.
English attacked the pin with his second shot and saw his 236-yard approach carry the bunker and stop 10 feet short of the flag, before kicking on a trickling into the middle the cup for an eagle-two.
The albatross was only the second ever recorded at the par-five 11th and just the fifth in Players Championship history, with the hole-out lifting English to two under.
English went on to par his final seven holes to close out a two-under, keeping him five strokes back from early pacesetter Tommy Fleetwood.
Live PGA Tour Golf
March 15, 2019, 11:30am
Live on
Click on the video above to see English's albatross!
Watch the Players Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports' dedicated channel - Sky Sports The Players.
Book a round! Anytime, Anywhere!
Find and play great courses near you at great prices with Teeofftimes by GOLFNOW.