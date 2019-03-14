Players Championship: Harris English fires historic albatross

0:23 Harris English made a sensational albatross-two at the par-five 11th Harris English made a sensational albatross-two at the par-five 11th

Harris English joined an elite group of players by firing an unlikely albatross during the opening round of the Players Championship.

The 29-year-old was one-over par when he made his way to the par-five 11th, where he nailed his drive down the right side of the fairway.

English attacked the pin with his second shot and saw his 236-yard approach carry the bunker and stop 10 feet short of the flag, before kicking on a trickling into the middle the cup for an eagle-two.

English is chasing a first PGA Tour victory since 2013

The albatross was only the second ever recorded at the par-five 11th and just the fifth in Players Championship history, with the hole-out lifting English to two under.

English went on to par his final seven holes to close out a two-under, keeping him five strokes back from early pacesetter Tommy Fleetwood.

