Rory McIlroy to make Canadian Open debut ahead of US Open

Last Updated: 21/03/19 2:20pm

Rory McIlroy will play the Canadian Open
Rory McIlroy has added a new event to his summer schedule and committed to making his maiden appearance at the RBC Canadian Open.

The world No 4 will make his first start at Hamilton Golf & Country Club in Ontario from June 6-9, before he tees it up in the US Open at Pebble Beach a week later.

McIlroy has already made tournament debuts at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and Farmers Insurance Open this year, where he finished tied-fourth and tied-fifth respectively.

McIlroy posted top-six finishes in his first six starts of 2019
"I'm really excited to play in my first RBC Canadian Open," McIlroy said in a release. "I've had the opportunity to see the passion that Canada has for our sport and I look forward to seeing the energy of Canadian golf fans first hand."

The event has a new place on the PGA Tour schedule in 2019, having previously been held in late July, while the tournament is also now part of the Open Qualifying Series.

World No 1 Dustin Johnson, Brandt Snedeker, Webb Simson and Jim Furyk are among the other players to have already committed to featuring, with the event having an increased prize fund of $7.6million.

