WATCH: Jason Kokrak's perfectly-judged ace at Valspar Championship

Jason Kokrak made a sensational hole-in-one at the 15th hole as he stormed into contention during the third round of the Valspar Championship.

The 33-year-old American arrived on the 15th tee on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort three under for his round and five under overall after a birdie at the previous hole.

He hit an eight-iron downwind on the 218-yard par-three which landed towards the front of the green and rolled perfectly into the hole.

"I struck it just how I wanted to and it actually got a nice kick left on the down-grain part and went in just like a putt, so it's always fun to make an ace," Kokrak later told Sky Sports.

It is just the third ace at the 15th hole in the history of the tournament and it propelled Kokrak, who has yet to win on the PGA Tour, into a share of the lead with Paul Casey at the time.

Kokrak then parred the final three holes to come home in 30 for a five-under 66.

