Tiger Woods to play Aaron Wise at WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play
By Ali Stafford
Last Updated: 26/03/19 11:48am
Tiger Woods will begin his bid for a record fourth WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play title against PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Aaron Wise on Wednesday.
Woods, making his first appearance at the event since 2013, has been drawn in an all-American Group 13 alongside Wise, Brandt Snedeker and Patrick Cantlay.
Players Champion and 2015 winner Rory McIlroy will play alongside Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Harding and Luke List, while world No 1 Dustin Johnson - the 2017 champion - has Hideki Matsuyama, Branden Grace and Chez Reavie in his group.
A repeat of the 2016 Open tussle between Henrik Stenson and Phil Mickelson is the highlight of Group 12, as Eddie Pepperell and Justin Rose - who played alongside each other in the final round of The Players - have both been drawn in Group 2.
Defending champion Bubba Watson starts his defence in an all-American group that includes former FedExCup champions Jordan Spieth and Billy Horschel, while last year's runner-up Kevin Kisner kicks off his week against Ian Poulter.
Rickie Fowler is the only player inside the world's top 20 not featuring at Austin Country Club, where a 64-man field is split into 16 groups for three days of round-robin match play golf.
The winners of each group then progress to the knockout stage over the weekend, with the winner on Sunday evening collecting $1,745,000 in prize money.
