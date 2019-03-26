Justin Rose to sponsor Telegraph Junior Championship

Justin Rose will sponsor the prestigious Telegraph Junior Championship this year

Justin Rose has announced he will sponsor this year's Telegraph Junior Golf Championship in Portugal.

Rose is a former winner of the prestigious event back in 1997, and the roll of honour also includes the likes of Matt Fitzpatrick, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Mel Reid and Sky Sports Golf commentator Andrew Coltart.

The three-round tournament, which was first played 35 years ago, will return to Quinta do Lago for the sixth time having moved to PGA Catalunya last year, with qualification beginning this week for players aged under 18 at the start of the year.

"I am delighted to announce my sponsorship of the Justin Rose Telegraph Junior Golf Championship, a tournament close to my heart since I won the title back in 1997," said the world No 2.

"It's great to be involved in the championship and have the opportunity to encourage and grow junior, grassroots golf, I can't wait to see some of this year's talent. Good luck to everyone taking part this year!"

Details of how to enter can be found at Telegraph.co.uk/juniorgolf while highlights from Quinta do Lago will again be shown on Sky Sports.

Adam Sills, head of sport at The Telegraph, said: "It's great to have a player of Justin's calibre backing this year's Championship. As a former winner who has gone on to be a world No 1, he will provide plenty of inspiration for all this year's junior competitors. I'm looking forward to another great championship in Portugal."

Sean Moriarty, the CEO at Quinta do Lago, added: "We are very proud to be hosting the Justin Rose Telegraph Junior Golf Championship at Quinta do Lago this year. Golf has always been at the heart of Quinta do Lago and it is fantastic to be growing the next generation of champions as part of our legacy.

Qualification for the tournament starts this week

"Justin is a former winner of the Championship and went on to become the world No 1. The tournament will be a great opportunity to inspire and educate young people, as well as a fantastic event for the whole family to enjoy. We look forward to welcoming you to Quinta do Lago and wish all the young hopefuls the very best in the tournament."