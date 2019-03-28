Tiger Woods plays recovery shot from bush in WGC Match Play in Texas
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 28/03/19 8:43pm
Tiger Woods has played some miraculous shots in his time.
But from under a bush? Playing left-handed? On his hands and knees?
Saying Woods was in a spot of bother would be a huge understatement and he was struggling on the 10th in the WGC Match Play against Brandt Snedeker.
With his ball stuck a under bush at the Austin Country Club in Texas, there was only one thing to do.
On his hands and knees, crouching down and playing the shot left-handed.
Not only did the ball pop out, but it ended up just a few feet from the hole. Tiger sunk the putt and halved the hole with Snedeker.
