Former NFL star Tony Romo misses cut by 17 shots on PGA Tour return

Tony Romo ended the week on 15 over in the Dominican Republic

Former NFL star Tony Romo suffered an early exit in his latest PGA Tour appearance as he missed the cut at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship.

The ex-Dallas Cowboys quarterback, a sponsor's invite, followed an opening-round 79 with an eight-over 80 in the Dominican Republic to finish 17 shots below the cut line.

Sungjae Im holds a one-shot lead at the halfway stage over a group of three players that includes Ireland's Paul Dunne, while Graeme McDowell moved within three of the lead after a bogey-free 64.

McDowell sits 257th in the world rankings

"My iron play wasn't good enough and [the double bogey] made sure that I had something to work on this morning before I went on the golf course," McDowell said.

"So I was able to just focus on fixing that left shot that I had. I hit it several times yesterday and it got me in trouble of couple of times. I kind of needed a rescue today."

Im, looking for a win to move inside the world's top 50 and secure an invite to the Masters, posted four birdies in a five-hole stretch on his way to a second successive 67.

Dunne is joined in a share of second by Australia's Aaron Baddeley and the American pair of Jonathan Byrd and George McNeill.