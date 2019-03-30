Rory McIlroy makes mess of 16th in loss to Tiger Woods at Match Play
By Ali Stafford
Last Updated: 30/03/19 7:13pm
Rory McIlroy was left to rue a costly error after crashing out of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play at the last-16 stage.
McIlroy suffered a 2&1 defeat against Tiger Woods at Austin Country Club, where the Northern Irishman wasted a great opportunity to pull level with the 14-time major champion.
The world No 4 was three behind with seven to play but reduced the deficit to one after back-to-back birdies from the 12th, before nailing a monster drive down the par-five 16th fairway.
With Woods finding a fairway bunker and having to lay up on his way to finding the green in three, McIlroy inexplicably left his wedge way short of the putting surface and landed on a tough spot near the greenside bunker.
Worse was to come for McIlroy as he saw his third shot shoot across the green and roll up against a sleeper fence, forcing him to take an unplayable lie, before his fifth shot finished in the bunker.
McIlroy almost holed-out from the sand but ended up conceding the hole to fall two behind with two to play, before Woods holed a 15-footer at the next to save par and complete his victory.
