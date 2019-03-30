Rory McIlroy makes mess of 16th in loss to Tiger Woods at Match Play

Rory McIlroy was left to rue a costly error after crashing out of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play at the last-16 stage.

McIlroy suffered a 2&1 defeat against Tiger Woods at Austin Country Club, where the Northern Irishman wasted a great opportunity to pull level with the 14-time major champion.

The world No 4 was three behind with seven to play but reduced the deficit to one after back-to-back birdies from the 12th, before nailing a monster drive down the par-five 16th fairway.

With Woods finding a fairway bunker and having to lay up on his way to finding the green in three, McIlroy inexplicably left his wedge way short of the putting surface and landed on a tough spot near the greenside bunker.

Woods and McIlroy had never previously met in competitive match play

Worse was to come for McIlroy as he saw his third shot shoot across the green and roll up against a sleeper fence, forcing him to take an unplayable lie, before his fifth shot finished in the bunker.

McIlroy almost holed-out from the sand but ended up conceding the hole to fall two behind with two to play, before Woods holed a 15-footer at the next to save par and complete his victory.

