Topless golfer Kevin Dougherty makes hole-out eagle from water

Kevin Dougherty proved you don’t need to have all your clothes on to produce brilliant golf after a stunning eagle on the Web.Com Tour.

The 27-year-old made a slow start to the final round of the Savannah Golf Championship and was four over after four holes when he hit his tee shot into the water hazard at the par-four fifth.

With his ball in a playable position, Dougherty decided to step into the water hazard to try and pitch the ball back towards the green and try and avoid any further dropped shots.

Dougherty is 470th in the world rankings

Dougherty took off his socks and shoes, as well as removing his shirt, before hacking his ball back into play and watching it drop in the hole for an amazing eagle.

The hole-out two will probably be the only thing remembered from an otherwise forgettable final round for the American, who carded a two-over 74 to end in tied-37th.

