Georgia Hall chasing further major success at the ANA Inspiration

Georgia Hall is hoping that sticking to a winning formula will help her challenge for a second major title at the ANA Inspiration.

Hall arrives in California looking to follow on from her breakthrough victory last year at the Ricoh Women's British Open, where she had her father Wayne caddying for her.

The Englishwoman will have her dad on the bag again this week rather than regular caddie, boyfriend Harry Tyrrell, with Hall looking to improve on missing the cut in her previous two appearances at the opening major of the year.

Hall claimed a two-shot win over Pornanong Phatlum at Royal Lytham

"I feel that I'm hitting it pretty good," Hall said in a pre-tournament press conference. "I'm really excited to be back here, third time playing ANA and I love the area, the golf course.

"The greens are pretty tricky, sometimes a bit hard to read, so I think that's key this week for my performance. My scores actually on 18 holes are very consistent, I'm just not making enough birdies.

Hall currently sits 15th in the women's world rankings

"My dad caddies for me a couple of times a year. I've got my mum and Harry here as well, so it's nice. It's the only event my mum and dad have always come to.

"We rented a house so it's a nice atmosphere for them all to be here. It's exactly the same people [that were at the Ricoh] so a similar result would be great."

Sweden's Pernilla Lindberg returns as defending champion after winning last year's event at the eighth extra play-off hole in a Monday finish, with Lexi Thompson and Lydia Ko among the former winners of the tournament.

