Jennifer Kupcho and Zoe Campos share Augusta National Women's Amateur lead

Jennifer Kupcho and Zoe Campos topped the leaderboard after the opening day of the inauguaral Augusta National Women's Amateur as both fired excellent rounds of 68.

Kupcho, the women's amateur world No 1, had the honour of striking the first tee shot of the historic championship, in which the leading 30 players after the first two rounds advance to the final 18 holes at Augusta National on Saturday.

The 21-year-old put herself in prime position to be in contention, as she kept a bogey off her card and rolled in four birdie putts to claim the early clubhouse lead at Champions Retreat Golf Club, which was matched only by Campos throughout the remainder of the first day.

Campos, who is just 16 years old, made six birdies, but dropped two shots in her 68, and the leading pair ended the round with a one-shot lead over South African Kaleigh Telfer, who leapt into outright third with a 15-foot birdie putt on her final green.

"I think this is the first time ever when I had no bogeys and hit 18 greens together," said Kupcho, who was one under at the turn before picking up three shots over the tougher, inward nine. "So this is probably the first perfect round I've played.

"Obviously, I could have made a few more putts. I had a lot of pretty decent putts, like 20 feet and in, so I could have made more, but you can't ask to make everything on these greens. They are really hard to read."

Campos added: "I had a slow start with my putting, but I got it going during the middle and towards the end. I also felt like my swing was on point today.

"My first birdie was on the par-three sixth hole where I hit a really good shot right at the pin and made a 10-footer. That was when I knew I was going to have a good day. I just kept rolling my putts and everything felt really good."

Spain's Marta Perez made history when she recorded the first eagle of the tournament after driving the green at the par-four seventh and holing the nine-foot putt for a two, and she went on to card a 70 along with 2018 ANNIKA Award winner Maria Fassi of Mexico, Alessandra Fanali of Italy, and Maja Stark of Sweden.