Masters near-misses: Rory McIlroy, Greg Norman, Ernie Els, Nick Price, Lee Trevino, Jason Day

The last four winners at the Masters have been maiden major winners, but there are plenty of fine players who never won at Augusta. We take a look at some of golf's all-time greats who have never worn the Green Jacket...

Rory McIlroy

McIlroy needs a Masters victory to become only the sixth player in the modern era to complete a career Grand Slam, having narrowly missed out a number of times at Augusta.

The Northern Irishman has only missed one cut in 10 visits to Georgia and has finished inside the top 10 in his last five appearances, although he squandered his best chance to claim a green jacket in 2011.

Rory McIlroy ended the week 10 strokes off the pace

Taking a four-shot lead into the final round, McIlroy bogeyed two of his opening five holes but drained a 20-footer at the seventh before seeing his round unravel along the back nine.

McIlroy triple-bogeyed the 10th and three-putted the next from less than 10 feet, before requiring four putts from the middle of the par-three 12th green.

He then yanked his drive at 13 into Rae's Creek, eventually closing with an eight-over 80 and taking a share of 15th as Charl Schwartzel claimed victory.

Ernie Els

The four-time major champion was never able to claim a green jacket, despite six top-10 finishes during a lengthy affiliation to the opening major of the year.

Part of every Augusta field since a share of eighth in 1994, Els was the best of the rest in 2000 after a bogey-free 68 on Sunday left him three strokes short of eventual winner Vijay Singh.

Ernie Els missed the cut in 2016 after six-putting his opening hole

Two tied-sixth finishes in 2001 and 2003 sandwiched a share of fifth spot in 2002, where Els was within three of the lead with six to play until he found Rae's Creek twice on his way to a triple-bogey at the 13th.

Els came even closer to a maiden Masters success a year later, where he reached the turn top of the leaderboard during a dramatic final round.

The South African posted a bogey-free back nine to set the clubhouse target at eight under, only to finish second when Phil Mickelson drained a 20-footer at the 16th and holed from 18 feet at the last to snatch victory.

Greg Norman

The Australian's Augusta career lasted more than a quarter of a century

The former world No 1 finished runner-up at Augusta three times and ended inside the top 10 nine times, but failed in his mission to become Australia's first Masters champion.

Norman took fourth spot in 1981 and topped the leaderboard after 54 holes in 1986 - the year he led after three rounds in every major - but finished one short of Jack Nicklaus despite birdieing four of his final five holes.

The Australian then missed a 20-footer for victory at the final hole of the following year's tournament, before losing out at the second extra play-off hole when Larry Mize chipped in for an unlikely birdie.

After getting in contention and falling short in 1988, 1989, 1992 and 1995, Norman matched the course record of 63 during his opening round in 1996 and took a six-stroke advantage into the final day.

Greg Norman never managed to add to his two major titles

Norman was still four clear of eventual winner Nick Faldo after seven holes on Sunday but saw his advantage disappear with three consecutive bogeys from the ninth, before finding water and double-bogeying both the 12th and 16th to finish five shots back.

Nick Price

The three-time major winner has broken Augusta records and finished inside the top six at the Masters on four occasions, coming closest to winning a green jacket in 1986.

Price was 11 strokes off the pace after the opening round but made the cut thanks to a three-under 69 on Friday, before recovering from a bogey-five at the first during his third round to surge into contention.

Nick Price finished his career as a three-time major champion

The Zimbabwean went on to birdie 10 of his next 14 holes on his way to posting an Augusta record-low of 63 to move within one of the lead, seeing a birdie putt at the last lip-out.

He would end the week in fifth spot as Jack Nicklaus became the oldest Masters champion with an 18th major title, with Price also going on to share sixth place in 1992, 1999 and 2004.

Lee Trevino

No player in the post-war era has won as many major titles as the American without tasting victory at Augusta, a course which Trevino never got accustomed to during his career.

Lee Trevino never came close to a serious challenge for Augusta victory

The six-time major champion declined invites to the tournament three times in a five-year stretch during the peak of his career in the early 1970s, once telling reporters he would never return to the venue after the 1969 tournament.

Trevino said the layout did not suit his style of game and also disagreed with the-then Augusta chairman Cliff Roberts over many of the club's rules.

The venue only delivered Trevino two top 10s in 21 visits, a share of 10th spot in 1975 and 1985, while an opening-round 67 in 1989 saw the-then 49-year-old become the oldest player to ever lead the Masters.

Trevino followed it up with a two-over 74 to give the veteran a share of the halfway advantage with Nick Faldo, before he slipped down the leaderboard over the weekend and finished tied-18th.

Jason Day

Despite topping the leaderboard during the final round in two separate visits to Augusta, Day has not been able to get over the line and claim a maiden Masters title.

Jason Day played alongside Dustin Johnson in the final round of the 2016 Masters

The Australian began the final round in 2011 four strokes off the pace but held a share of the lead several times during a dramatic Sunday.

Day birdied his final two holes to join clubhouse-leader Adam Scott on 12 under and set the-then Masters record for the lowest score by a debutant, only for Charl Schwartzel to birdie his final four holes and snatch victory.

The world No 3 came even closer two years later, where he held a one-shot lead at the halfway stage and moved top of the leaderboard by going birdie-eagle with his opening two holes on Sunday.

A run of three straight birdies from the 13th saw Day retain a one-shot lead with three holes to go, only to bogey his next two holes and finish one short of the Adam Scott and Angel Cabrera play-off.

