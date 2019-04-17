Phillis Meti smashes women's world record at World Long Drive series

1:29 Phillis Meti broke her own world record in the World Long Drive by hitting a tee shot 413 yards Phillis Meti broke her own world record in the World Long Drive by hitting a tee shot 413 yards

Phillis Meti fired a record-braking drive to help win the opening women’s event of the World Long Drive series in Arizona.

The three-time world champion broke her own record twice on her way to defeating Alexis Belton in the final of the season-opening AK-CHIN Smash in the Sun.

Meti struck a 408-yard drive with her fifth shot in the final, two yards further than her previous best, before going even further with her next effort to post 413 yards.

Belton didn't come close in her reply and hit her first six efforts out of bounds, with distances of 332 and 337 yards with her final two shots seeing her end the week in second spot.

In the men's section, Tim Burke began his bid for a third world title by edging past Kyle Berkshire in a high-scoring final to claim his first televised tournament victory since 2015.

Burke hit his furthest drive with his eighth and final ball, posting 474 yards, with Berkshire falling just short and hitting 466 yards in reply.

The event was the first of six televised World Long Drive Tour events in 2019, culminating with the Volvik World Long Drive Championship in September. The next event will be the Exchange Celebrating Service: Fort Jackson, held in South Carolina from May 5-7.