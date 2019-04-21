Brooke Henderson wins eighth LPGA Tour title at Lotte Championship
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 21/04/19 5:28pm
Brooke Henderson secured her eighth LPGA Tour victory after successfully defending her title at the Lotte Championship.
The Canadian posted a two-under 70 in breezy conditions at Ko Olina Golf Club to finish on 16 under and four strokes clear of nearest challenger Eun-Hee Ji.
Ariya Jutanugarn and Australia's Minjee Lee finished five shots back in tied-third, while overnight joint-leader Nelly Korda ended in ninth spot after a final-round 77.
"I knew it was going to be a tough task with the wind blowing as strong as it was. It definitely was really difficult," Henderson said. "I think patience was a huge key for us this week."
Henderson's win saw the 21-year-old equal the highest number of wins on either the LPGA Tour or PGA Tour by a Canadian, matching Sandra Post, Mike Weir and George Knudson's totals.
Beginning the day tied for the lead, Henderson recovered from an opening-hole bogey to post birdies at the third, fifth and 11th before closing out her win with seven consecutive pars.
Ji posted a one-over 73 and Jutanugarn carded a final-round 74, while Korda slipped down the leaderboard after finding water twice on her way to a quadruple-bogey at the par-four last.
Georgia Hall ended the week tied-62nd, while fellow Englishwoman Charley Hull finished a further shot behind on four over and in a share of 68th.