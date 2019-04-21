Brooke Henderson wins eighth LPGA Tour title at Lotte Championship

Brooke Henderson retains her title at the Lotte Championship

Brooke Henderson secured her eighth LPGA Tour victory after successfully defending her title at the Lotte Championship.

Final leaderboard Lotte Championship

The Canadian posted a two-under 70 in breezy conditions at Ko Olina Golf Club to finish on 16 under and four strokes clear of nearest challenger Eun-Hee Ji.

Ariya Jutanugarn and Australia's Minjee Lee finished five shots back in tied-third, while overnight joint-leader Nelly Korda ended in ninth spot after a final-round 77.

Korda ended the week on nine under

"I knew it was going to be a tough task with the wind blowing as strong as it was. It definitely was really difficult," Henderson said. "I think patience was a huge key for us this week."

Henderson's win saw the 21-year-old equal the highest number of wins on either the LPGA Tour or PGA Tour by a Canadian, matching Sandra Post, Mike Weir and George Knudson's totals.

Henderson posted rounds of 65, 68, 69 and 70 during her four rounds

Beginning the day tied for the lead, Henderson recovered from an opening-hole bogey to post birdies at the third, fifth and 11th before closing out her win with seven consecutive pars.

Ji posted a one-over 73 and Jutanugarn carded a final-round 74, while Korda slipped down the leaderboard after finding water twice on her way to a quadruple-bogey at the par-four last.

Georgia Hall ended the week tied-62nd, while fellow Englishwoman Charley Hull finished a further shot behind on four over and in a share of 68th.