RBC Heritage: C.T Pan claims one-shot win for first PGA Tour title

2:25 C.T Pan reflects on registering his maiden PGA Tour title with a one-shot victory at the RBC Heritage. C.T Pan reflects on registering his maiden PGA Tour title with a one-shot victory at the RBC Heritage.

C.T Pan secured his maiden PGA Tour title by claiming a narrow one-shot victory at the RBC Heritage.

Final leaderboard RBC Heritage

The 27-year-old posted a four-under 67 at Harbour Town to set the clubhouse target and finish a shot clear of Matt Kuchar, who birdied the last to match Pan's round and get to 11 under.

Shane Lowry ended tied-third alongside Patrick Cantlay and Scott Piercy, with Seamus Power in the group three strokes off the pace in tied-sixth.

Lowry's finish was his best on the PGA Tour since the 2016 US Open

Beginning the day two strokes behind 54-hole leader Dustin Johnson, Pan opened with four consecutive pars before following a tap-in birdie at the fifth with back-to-back gains around the turn.

Pan birdied the 12th but dropped a shot at the par-five 15th after failing to get up and down from a greenside bunker, only to bounce back by rolling in an eight-footer at the next to get back to 12 under.

The world No 113 scrambled from a bunker to save par at the 17th and tapped in for par at the last after lipping out with his birdie effort, leaving Cantlay requiring a final-hole birdie or Lowry to eagle the 18th to extend the contest.

A two-putt par at the last saw Lowry close out a one-under 70, while Cantlay almost pitched in from just off the green but then missed his six-footer for par to slip back to 10 under.

Cantlay posted a two-under 69 on Sunday

Lowry had started the day one back and briefly moved ahead after three birdies in his first six holes, only to miss a four-footer to save par at the ninth and then double-bogey at the 12th.

Johnson's challenge ended abruptly after the world No 1 racked up three bogeys and two double-bogeys in a five-hole stretch from the 11th, with a 30-foot birdie at the last closing a final-round 77.