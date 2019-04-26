Zurich Classic: Storms disrupt opening round at TPC Louisiana

Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood feature at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Scott Stallings and Trey Mullinax top the leaderboard after a weather-disrupted opening day at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

The American pair birdied seven of their last nine holes to post a combined 11-under 61 in the fourball format at TPC Louisiana, putting them a shot clear of Scotland's Martin Laird and Canadian partner Nick Taylor.

Only 13 of the 80-man teams were able to complete their rounds after thunderstorms and nearly two-and-a-half inches of rain saw play suspended for more than seven-and-a-half hours, with none of the afternoon groups getting their tournaments underway.

Jason Day and Adam Scott are five strokes off the lead with two holes of the opening round to complete

"We both played solid all day and missed a couple of putts, short ones, but made a couple longs ones," Mullinax said. "We both putted really well. Scott [Stallings] was really good with his wedges."

Brian Gay and Rory Sabbatini got to 10 under through 14 holes when darkness stopped play at 7.35pm local time (1.35am BST), while Joel Dahmen and Brandon Harkins sit a further shot back in tied-fourth alongside Brice Garnett and Chesson Hadley.

A first PGA Tour hole-in-one for Kevin Kisner at the par-three third lifted him and team-mate Scott Brown to eight under with five holes remaining, with Australian pairing Jason Day and Adam Scott a further shot back after 16 holes.

Ian Poulter and Sam Horsfield posted a combined opening-round 67, while Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood reached four under through 15 holes when play was halted.

Play will resume at 7am local time (1pm BST) on Friday, with the groups yet to start going out from 7.15am. The weather is forecast to improve on Friday and through the weekend, with tournament officials confident of completing 72 holes by Sunday evening.

