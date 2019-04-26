Alexander Levy and Guido Migliozzi show off impressive ball control on the tee

Alexander Levy and Guido Migliozzi found the ideal way to pass the time while waiting on the tee in Morocco as they impressed with their keepy-uppy skills.

With the group ahead still on the fairway, Levy and Migliozzi combined for an impromptu display of ball control with their drivers as Thursday's albatross star, Stephen Gallacher, looked on.

Defending champion Levy and Italian ace Migliozzi, who won his first European Tour event in Kenya last month, appeared to impress the Scot with their teamwork and control, with the odd use of the chest and boot involved as well.

Is this something you'd be good at with your playing partners while waiting on the tee?

Watch the video above to see how long they could keep one ball in the air. Live coverage of the Trophee Hassan II continues of Sky Sports Golf...