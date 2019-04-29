GOLFPASS founder Rory McIlroy shares his insight for better driving

1:29 GOLFPASS founder Rory McIlroy shares his key insights on what makes him one of the best drivers in the world, and how his leg movement is vital to his power and accuracy GOLFPASS founder Rory McIlroy shares his key insights on what makes him one of the best drivers in the world, and how his leg movement is vital to his power and accuracy

GOLFPASS founder Rory McIlroy has long been renowned as being one of the best drivers of a golf ball in the world, but what is it that makes him so good?

In this short tutorial, McIlroy shares his insight into the keys for longer, straighter driving, with much of his focus being on the crucial aspects of his lower-body movement.

McIlroy shares his tips on what makes him so good with driver in hand

Clearing his left knee on the downswing and pushing off from his right side are vital components in the McIlroy swing, which has swept him to four major championship titles and 24 professional victories worldwide.

Watch the video above to see McIlroy describe his swing secrets with his driver ...

