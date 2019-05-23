Simpson Cup: Great Britain defeat Team USA on historic Old Course

Team GB beat Team USA in Scotland

Team GB ended a run of three successive defeats to see off Team USA and win the Simpson Cup on the Old Course at St Andrews.

The Ryder Cup-style event is an annual tournament between teams of 13 injured servicemen and veterans from the USA and their British counterparts.

Great Britain took a slender one-point advantage into the final day and extended their lead during the singles, winning the contest 11.5-7.5 to take the title for the first time since 2015.

Team GB had lost each of the previous three editions

Ian Bishop, Team GB captain, said: "So proud of my team this week. Everyone has played their part, and definitely a special mention goes to the rookies, who were sensational."

Victory leaves the overall series delectably poised at 4-4, with Team GB taking the inaugural title at TPC Sawgrass in 2012 and adding wins at Royal Lytham in 2013 and Royal St. George's in 2015.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Mike Stafford, Team USA captain, said: "Congratulations to Team GB, they were terrific this week, and deserved winners of the Simpson Cup. We gave it everything, and our guys battled hard."