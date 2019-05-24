Charles Schwab Challenge: Jordan Spieth one back from Tony Finau

2:09 Highlights from Jordan Spieth's opening round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he moved within one of the early lead. Highlights from Jordan Spieth's opening round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he moved within one of the early lead.

Jordan Spieth continued his upturn in form to get within a shot of the lead after the opening round of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Latest leaderboard Charles Schwab Challenge

The three-time major champion followed last week's joint-third finish at the PGA Championship with a five-under 65 at Colonial Country Club to stay in touch with early leader Tony Finau.

Spieth, who won the event in 2016 and is chasing a first worldwide win since The Open in 2017, birded his last hole to Canada's Roger Sloan in tied-second, while Finau fired three consecutive birdies on the back nine to get to six under.

Finau is chasing a second PGA Tour title

"I would've signed for it (65) before the day started," Spieth said. "A few under when the wind blows out here is a really nice score. It's tough to hit fairways and hold the fairways."

Beginning on the back nine, Spieth chipped in from off the 13th green and followed back-to-back birdies from the 15th by draining a 30-footer at the 17th, only to find water with his approach into the next and carding a double-bogey.

Reaching the turn in 32, Spieth made successive gains from the first and holed a 46-footer at the fourth, before cancelling out a bogey at the eighth by rolling in from six feet on his final hole.

Finau mixed seven birdies with a sole blemish to set the clubhouse target, with Sloan closing his bogey-free back nine with a 10-foot birdie at the last to join Spieth on five under.

Spieth didn't miss a putt from inside 15 feet during his opening round

Jason Dufner and Jimmy Walker were among nine players sharing fourth on three under, while English pair Matthew Fitzpatrick and Paul Casey were in a group a further two shots back.

Defending champion Justin Rose made four bogeys on his back nine to struggle to a four-over 74, as Jon Rahm made a triple-bogey and double-bogey during his opening-round 75.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

Watch the Charles Schwab Challenge throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Friday with Featured Groups from 1pm on Sky Sports Golf.