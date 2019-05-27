Bronte Law earns maiden LPGA Tour title with two-shot win in Virginia

Bronte Law clinched her first win as a pro

Bronte Law claimed her maiden professional victory as she outclassed a high-quality field to win the Pure Silk Championship by two shots in Virginia.

Law held off late charges from Madelene Sagstrom and world No 8 Brooke Henderson at the Kingsmill Resort River Course, closing with her second 67 of the weekend to post a winning score of 17 under par.

The 24-year-old English star began the final day tied for the lead with Nasa Hataoka, but it was Law who surged clear of the chasing pack with a run of four birdies in six holes from the third before dropping a shot at the ninth.

Law's final-round 67 earned a two-shot victory

But that proved to be her only blemish of the round as she held firm over the back nine, picking up one further birdie at the 16th before parring safely in to remain two ahead of Sagstrom (66), Henderson (68) and Hataoka (69).

Law, whose first prize of $195,000 took her career earnings over the $1m mark, becomes only the ninth Englishwoman to win on the LPGA Tour and the first since Georgia Hall's major breakthrough at the Women's British Open last year.

Solheim Cup star Sagstrom had earlier set the clubhouse target at 15 under as she made five birdies while keeping a bogey off her scorecard, but the Swede would have to settle for a three-way share of second place.

Henderson endured 15 holes of frustration as she converted only one of several birdie chances, although she did pick up shots at two of the last three to salvage a 68, while Hataoka mixed two birdies with a pair of bogeys on the front nine before gains at 14 and 18 ensured she broke 70 for the fourth straight day.

Law is the first English winner on the LPGA Tour since Georgia Hall won The Open

Azahara Munoz carded eight birdies in a joint best-of-the-day 64 which lifted her into the top 10 on 13 under, a score matched by her Spanish compatriot Carlota Ciganda, who closed with a 69.

Charley Hull's third consecutive 69 saw her finish eight shots adrift of Law on nine under alongside world No 2 Minjee Lee, with top-ranked Jin Young Ko a further stroke off the pace.