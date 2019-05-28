Sky Sports Golf podcast: Andrew Coltart, Nick Dougherty feature

The Sky Sports Golf podcast is live from Ohio this week, with Nick Dougherty and Andrew Coltart joining Josh Antmann ahead of the Memorial Tournament.

The trio reflect on another busy week in the sport, where Bernd Wiesberger returned to the winner's circle at the Made In Denmark and Kevin Na stormed to victory at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

After the players had to walk through a beer tent on their way to a tee box at Himmerland, Nick and Andrew discuss the songs they would want to play if they had the chance to make the same journey.

Players had to talk through a spectator tent on their way to the 14th tee in Denmark

The panel give their verdict on signs of improvement in recent weeks for Jordan Spieth and look at the state of women's golf in England after wins for Bronte Law and Annabelle Dimmock.

As well as looking ahead to Tiger Woods' latest appearance at Muirfield Village, where the world No 5 is a five-time winner, the guests offer their predictions on who will impress at both the Memorial and the Belgian Knockout.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

There's also another attempt at Ponder the Pro, while the best of your questions get answered. Download and listen to the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast and don't forget to subscribe via iTunes!