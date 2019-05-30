US Open 2019: Watch all four days from Pebble Beach on Sky Sports

Tiger Woods and Brooks Koepka are among the players aiming to create more golfing history at the US Open, with all four days live from Pebble Beach on Sky Sports.

Golf's third major of the year returns to the iconic California course for a sixth time, nearly two decades on from Woods' record-breaking 15-shot victory there at the 2000 US Open.

Woods arrives as a 15-time major champion after registering a one-shot win at the Masters early this year, with the 43-year-old having the chance to equal the record of four US Open victories.

Woods' win at Augusta was his first major success since the 2008 US Open

The former world No 1 faces stiff competition from defending champion and recent PGA Championship winner Koepka, who could become the first player in over a century to claim three consecutive US Open titles, while Phil Mickelson has another chance to complete the Grand Slam.

Rory McIlroy will be aiming for a first major title in five years and Dustin Johnson among the others hopeful of victory, with plenty of other potential storylines in what is set to be another gripping major.

To whet your appetite for the latest major in the calendar, click on the video above to look back at the past players to celebrate US Open success at Pebble Beach!

