US Women's Open: Mamiko Higa grabs lead after record start on debut

Mamiko Higa holds a one-shot lead at the US Women's Open

Mamiko Higa scored a record for the lowest round in a debut at the US Women's Open as she took a one-shot lead on the opening day.

Higa carded a six-under 65 at the Country Club of Charleston, hitting six birdies during a blemish-free round to edge ahead of America's Gina Kim and Germany's Esther Henseleit.

The 25-year-old got off to a quick start, picking up shots on the third, fourth and fifth holes before hitting back-to-back birdies once again on the ninth and tenth.

Higa is challenging for a maiden major title

A final birdie on the par-three 17th helped her clinch the third-lowest round in the tournament's history, with the record standing at 63.

Kim, starting on the back nine, mixed an eagle and six birdies with three bogeys to close on 66, while Henseleit hit a bogey-free round to join her in second.

France's Celine Boutier sits a shot further back on four under, closely followed by Sei Young Kim of South Korea and Spain's Azahara Munoz on 68.

England's Bronte Law, who claimed the first LPGA title of her career at the Pure Silk Championship in Virginia on Sunday, struggled to continue her momentum and finished joint 43rd on one over par.

Bronte Law sits seven strokes off the early lead

She was joined by defending champion Ariya Jutanugarn and world number one Jin Young Ko, who also opened with a 72.

