US Women's Open: Jeongeun Lee6 survives scare to win maiden major

2:18 Highlights from the final round of the US Women's Open at the Country Club of Charleston. Highlights from the final round of the US Women's Open at the Country Club of Charleston.

Jeongeun Lee6 survived a late wobble to hold on for a two-shot victory and maiden major title at the US Women’s Open.

Final leaderboard US Women's Open

The 23-year-old, who has the number with her surname because she is the sixth player with the same name on the Korean LPGA, bogeyed two of her final three holes to post a one-under 70 at the Country Club of Charleston.

Lee6 set the clubhouse target at six under and left overnight joint-leader Celine Boutier requiring a final-hole birdie to force a play-off, only for the Frenchwoman to post a closing double-bogey.

The Korean claimed $1million for her win

Lexi Thompson, So Yeon Ryu and Angel Yin finished in a share of second on four under, with Boutier in the group tied-fifth that also included 36-hole leader Mamiko Higa.

"I felt pretty nervous on 16, 17 and 18 but I tried the best I can," Lee6 said through a translator. "I couldn't imagine coming this far, winning a major championship, and I feel proud of myself."

Lee6 began the day two strokes off the lead but found herself three ahead after following back-to-back birdies from the 11th with a birdie at the par-five 15th, only to drop shots at the 16th and 18th to give the chasing pack a lifeline.

Boutier missed a long birdie attempt on the 17th and put her approach to the par-4 18th in to a bunker to close a four-over 75, while Thompson mixed three birdies with five bogeys during her final-round 74.

Thompson fell short in her bid for a second major victory

A final-hole double-bogey saw Charley Hull sign for a one-over 72 and end the week in tied-16th, while Jodi Ewart Shadoff finished tied-68th after a closing 71.