US Women's Open: Jeongeun Lee6 survives scare to win maiden major
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 03/06/19 12:56am
Jeongeun Lee6 survived a late wobble to hold on for a two-shot victory and maiden major title at the US Women’s Open.
Final leaderboard
The 23-year-old, who has the number with her surname because she is the sixth player with the same name on the Korean LPGA, bogeyed two of her final three holes to post a one-under 70 at the Country Club of Charleston.
Lee6 set the clubhouse target at six under and left overnight joint-leader Celine Boutier requiring a final-hole birdie to force a play-off, only for the Frenchwoman to post a closing double-bogey.
Lexi Thompson, So Yeon Ryu and Angel Yin finished in a share of second on four under, with Boutier in the group tied-fifth that also included 36-hole leader Mamiko Higa.
"I felt pretty nervous on 16, 17 and 18 but I tried the best I can," Lee6 said through a translator. "I couldn't imagine coming this far, winning a major championship, and I feel proud of myself."
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland
Lee6 began the day two strokes off the lead but found herself three ahead after following back-to-back birdies from the 11th with a birdie at the par-five 15th, only to drop shots at the 16th and 18th to give the chasing pack a lifeline.
Boutier missed a long birdie attempt on the 17th and put her approach to the par-4 18th in to a bunker to close a four-over 75, while Thompson mixed three birdies with five bogeys during her final-round 74.
A final-hole double-bogey saw Charley Hull sign for a one-over 72 and end the week in tied-16th, while Jodi Ewart Shadoff finished tied-68th after a closing 71.