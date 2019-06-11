US Open: Will Tiger Woods win 16th major title at Pebble Beach?

1:25 We look back at every celebration from all 81 of Tiger Woods' PGA Tour titles We look back at every celebration from all 81 of Tiger Woods' PGA Tour titles

Tiger Woods arrives at the US Open as one of the favourites, but will the 15-time major champion register another record-breaking win at Pebble Beach?

The 43-year-old has history on his side as he bids for a record-equalling US Open victory and his first since 2008, with the California venue the site of his record 15-stroke win in the 2000 contest.

Woods won the 2000 US Open by a record 15 shots at Pebble Beach, his first of three US Open titles

Woods returned to the winner's circle with a one-shot win at the Masters earlier this year, while another victory this week would move him within two of Jack Nicklaus' record of 18 major titles.

The former world No 1 has six top-10s in his last 10 worldwide starts, with Woods also having another opportunity this week to equal Sam Snead's all-time record of 82 PGA Tour victories.

Back-to-back US Open champion Brooks Koepka and six-time runner-up Phil Mickelson will be among the other contenders in the third men's major of the year, but will anyone be able to stop Woods from creating more major history?

