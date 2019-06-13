US Open 2019: Will Brooks Koepka defend his title at Pebble Beach?

1:30 Ahead of his bid for a third consecutive US Open title, relive Brooks Koepka's dramatic victory in the 2018 contest. Ahead of his bid for a third consecutive US Open title, relive Brooks Koepka's dramatic victory in the 2018 contest.

Brooks Koepka returns to the US Open as a two-time champion, but can he record more major success this week?

Koepka arrives at Pebble Beach as the first back-to-back US Open winner since Curtis Strange, having followed his four-shot victory at Erin Hills in 2017 with a one-shot triumph at Shinnecock Hills last year.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

The 29-year-old registered a fourth major win in eight starts last month with a wire-to-wire victory at the PGA Championship, with now Koepka looking to join the likes of Phil Mickelson and Seve Ballesteros as a five-time major champion.

Koepka has only won two PGA Tour events outside of the majors

No player has won three consecutive US Open titles since Willie Anderson achieved the feat from 1903 to 1905, while Peter Thomson was the last player to win the same major three years running when he lifted the Claret Jug in 1954, 1955 and 1956.

Live US Open Golf Live on

Can Koepka continue his winning run in California this week? Cast your vote and pick whether you think Koepka will win the US Open again!

Watch the US Open throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins with Featured Groups from 3pm on Sky Sports Golf.