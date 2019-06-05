Sky Sports Golf podcast: Cantlay, controversy, Canada predictions

Patrick Cantlay’s Memorial victory, potential US Open contenders and controversial comments about women’s golf are among the talking points in the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast.

European Tour player Matthew Southgate joins Michael McEwan, Matt Baker and regular host Josh Antmann to discuss numerous stories from an eventful week in the sport.

The panel reflect on Cantlay returning to the winners' circle at Muirfield Village and look at whether he is now the man to beat at Pebble Beach next week, as well as discussing Martin Kaymer's return to form after the former world No 1 narrowly missed out on a first win in five years.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

The guests give their verdict on Matt Kuchar's latest rules debate and share their views on Hank Haney's remarks about the women's game, as well as discussing the formats for the Belgian Knockout and US Open qualifying.

Southgate talks about his battle with testicular cancer and his amazing comeback in Q-School that year, before attempting to tackle the latest edition of Ponder the Pro.

Matthew Southgate featured in the Belgian Knockout and US Open qualifying over the past week

There is also a look ahead to this week's events, live on Sky Sports, with the guests offering their predictions on who will win the GolfSixes and the RBC Canadian Open.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

Download and listen to the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast and don't forget to subscribe via iTunes!