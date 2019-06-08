Georgia Hall recognised for Open triumph with MBE

1:22 2018 British Open golf champion Georgia Hall reacts to being awarded a MBE. 2018 British Open golf champion Georgia Hall reacts to being awarded a MBE.

Women's British Open champion Georgia Hall declared herself "unbelievably honoured" after being awarded an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.

Hall becomes the fifth British female golfer to be recognised for services to golf, and the youngest at just 23 years of age following her memorable maiden major triumph at Royal Lytham last year.

Hall enjoyed her major breakthrough at the Women's British Open last year

The Solheim Cup star joins Dame Laura Davies, Alison Nicholas MBE, Catriona Matthew MBE and Dale Reid OBE in being honoured by the Queen following her superb 2018 campaign, in which she became the first British player to win The Open since Matthew in 2009.

Hall, who has won the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit two years running, is confident that her achievements will inspire the next generation of women golfers in the UK.

"I am unbelievably honoured to be receiving an MBE," she said. "It has been so hard for me to keep this exciting news a secret from my family and friends so I am really happy to be able to talk about it now.

"I couldn't believe it when I got the letter and it's such an amazing honour and very cool to have that after my name. "It's a huge boost for my confidence ahead of a busy summer of tournaments and I think it's so awesome for women's golf to be recognised in this way.

Hall admitted it was tough to keep the news from her family

"I literally can't wait to go to St James Palace and, when I get my next bit of time off, my mum and I will definitely be focusing on getting our outfits sorted."

LET chief executive office, Mark Lichtenhein, said: "Everyone at the LET is absolutely delighted for Georgia, who is a superb ambassador for the game of golf and the Ladies European Tour and whom shot to prominence with her major championship victory last summer.

"It is fantastic to see an LET member's achievements being recognised by HM The Queen."