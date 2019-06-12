Tiger Woods seeks dismissal of wrongful death lawsuit

Tiger Woods has denied responsibility for the man's death

Tiger Woods' legal team have moved to dismiss the wrongful death lawsuit that was brought against him by the family of a man who died in a car accident after drinking too much at Woods' Florida restaurant.

Nicholas Immesberger, a barman at The Woods Jupiter restaurant, died in a car accident in December last year, and subsequent blood tests revealed he was more than three times over the legal drink-drive limit.

Immesberger's family are suing Woods and his girlfriend, Erica Herman, who is the general manager at the restaurant, for serving their employee with excessive amounts of alcohol and then allowing him to drive home.

Woods' girlfriend, Erica Herman, is also named in the lawsuit

Woods is alleged to have "individually participated in the serving of alcohol to Immesberger" despite not being in the restaurant at the time, and lawyers insist he and Herman should have done more to prevent the accident as they had knowledge that Immesberger was an alcoholic.

Lawyers representing Immesberger's family have also accused Woods of destroying video evidence which allegedly showed the 24-year-old drinking for around three hours prior to the fatal crash on December 10.

Woods is accused of destroying video evidence

But Woods has responded with a motion to dismiss, which was filed on June 5, that claims neither he, his girlfriend, Erica Herman, nor any of the employees at The Woods Jupiter were responsible for the death of Immesberger.

"If there was any negligence that caused or contributed to [Immesberger's] alleged injuries, it was solely the result of negligence on the part of third parties who were not under the care, custody, control or supervision of [Woods]," the motion read.