US Open: Phil Mickelson misses putt from a foot at Pebble Beach

Phil Mickelson’s attempt to complete golf’s Grand Slam suffered a setback after a comical mistake on the green during his opening round at the US Open.

The 48-year-old made a steady start to the week at Pebble Beach and was level par after 12 holes, only to slip down the leaderboard in embarrassing fashion at the par-four next.

Mickelson found the front of the green with his approach into the third and saw his long birdie effort finish no more a foot away from the hole.

Left with a seeming nailed-on tap-in for par, Mickelson then inexplicably missed his next effort and saw his ball finish further away from the hole than his previous putt.

Mickelson won at Pebble Beach earlier in the season

Mickelson eventually nudged home his next effort to sign for a three-putt bogey, dropping the five-time major champion to one over for the day.

