US Open: Phil Mickelson misses putt from a foot at Pebble Beach
By Ali Stafford at Pebble Beach
Last Updated: 13/06/19 8:27pm
Phil Mickelson’s attempt to complete golf’s Grand Slam suffered a setback after a comical mistake on the green during his opening round at the US Open.
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland
The 48-year-old made a steady start to the week at Pebble Beach and was level par after 12 holes, only to slip down the leaderboard in embarrassing fashion at the par-four next.
Mickelson found the front of the green with his approach into the third and saw his long birdie effort finish no more a foot away from the hole.
Left with a seeming nailed-on tap-in for par, Mickelson then inexplicably missed his next effort and saw his ball finish further away from the hole than his previous putt.
Mickelson eventually nudged home his next effort to sign for a three-putt bogey, dropping the five-time major champion to one over for the day.
Click on the video above to see Mickelson's shocking miss!
Live US Open Golf
June 14, 2019, 8:00pm
Live on
Watch the US Open throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Friday with Featured Groups from 4pm on Sky Sports Golf.