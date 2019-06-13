US Open: Rickie Fowler leads Pebble Beach praise after strong start

3:14 Rickie Fowler's bid for a long-awaited maiden major title got off to a superb start at the US Open as he fired a five-under 66 on day one at Pebble Beach. Rickie Fowler's bid for a long-awaited maiden major title got off to a superb start at the US Open as he fired a five-under 66 on day one at Pebble Beach.

Rickie Fowler was among the players to heap praise on Pebble Beach after grabbing a share of the early lead at the US Open.

Fowler, chasing a maiden major victory, mixed six birdies with a lone bogey to post a five-under 66 and join Louis Oosthuizen and Xander Schauffele as the pick of the morning starters.

The USGA has come under scrutiny in recent years for their course set-up at US Opens, with Fowler pleased with the conditions for the opening round.

"I thought today's set-up was great," Fowler said. "Some good pin placements, nothing that was over the edge or anything like that.

"I'm assuming the golf course is going to continue to firm up over the week and it's going to get tougher to control the golf ball, so you have to be a little bit more dialled in.

"If you played well today, you could go and shoot under par. If you didn't drive it well and you were a little bit off, it was going to be tough to shoot par or even close to it."

Schauffele rolled in a 12-foot eagle at the par-five last to get into a share of the lead, while Oosthuizen holed out from a bunker on the ninth for a final-hole birdie.

"I thought they [the USGA] did a really good job," Oosthuizen said. "The greens were receptive. It was running nicely and I think the golf course was set up really good for good scoring in the morning.

"I think today was definitely the round I could be a little more aggressive with those iron shots. If the wind picks up a little bit and dries out, you need to be careful because the rough around the greens is almost impossible to control the ball.

"I think Pebble [Beach] to me is probably one of my favourite venue for a US Open. You're not going to beat the scenery and everything about this golf course."

