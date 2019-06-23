KPMG Women's PGA Championship: Hannah Green holds one-shot lead

Hannah Green is searching for a maiden LPGA Tour title

Hannah Green remained in pole position to claim her maiden major title after holding onto a one-shot lead heading into the final round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

The Australian began the day three shots ahead of her closest challenger, Ariya Jutanugarn, and maintained her lead for the third straight day after shooting a two-under 70 and moving to nine-under par for the tournament.

Green made three birdies in a four-hole stretch on the fourth and cancelled out a blemish at the 13th by picking up a shot at the 15th, before carding a three-putt bogey at the final hole.

"Obviously it's my first time in this position so I feel like I will be a little bit nervous come tomorrow," Green said. "I think I need to just slow things down and take my time and make sure I'm not rushing into any shots."

Georgia Hall is in the group on level par

Two-time major winner Jutanugarn closed the gap after birdieing four of her opening eight holes on her way to a four-under 68, while Americans Lizette Salas and Nelly Korda are a further three strokes back in tied-third.

English duo Mel Reid and Georgia Hall are part of the group in tied 23rd, while Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh is two-over par for the tournament after posting a one-over 73.

