Rocket Mortgage Classic: Dustin Johnson in Featured Group action

Dustin Johnson is the highest-ranked player in action in Detroit

Dustin Johnson has the chance to close the gap on Brooks Koepka at the top of the world rankings at this week’s inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic, live on Sky Sports.

Johnson, looking for a third victory of 2019, is one of five players from the world's top 25 in action at Detroit Golf Club, where he plays alongside former Masters champion Patrick Reed and last week's winner Chez Reavie for the first two rounds.

Reavie returned to the winner's circle for the first time since 2008 with a four-shot win at the Travelers Championship, while Reed is still yet to register a worldwide top-10 this year.

Reavie is up to world No 26 after last week's victory

Sky Sports has more than 30 hours of live golf across the four tournament days, with Featured Groups available on Thursday and Friday from 1pm on Sky Sports Golf before switching to the red button at 3pm.

Bubba Watson kicks off Thursday's marquee coverage alongside Hideki Matsuyama and former FedExCup champion Billy Horschel, with American trio Rickie Fowler, Charles Howell III and Kevin Kisner out in the next group.

Johnson is part of Friday's threeball, with the other featured group decided by a fan vote on the PGA Tour's Twitter account.

Featured Groups (all time BST)

Thursday

12.25pm Bubba Watson, Hideki Matsuyama, Billy Horschel

Watson is currently 71st in the FedExCup standings

12.35pm: Rickie Fowler, Charles Howell III, Kevin Kisner

Friday

12.35pm Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Chez Reavie

Other Featured Group TBC

Watch the Rocket Mortgage Classic throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday with Featured Groups from 1pm on Sky Sports Golf.