Sky Sports Golf podcast: Live from the Rocket Mortgage Classic

The Sky Sports Golf podcast is out on the road at a new location this week, with James Haddock joining Josh Antmann live from the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

The pair reflect on a busy week in the golfing world, where Chez Reavie returned to the winner's circle at the Travelers Championship and Andrea Pavan claimed a narrow victory over Matt Fitzpatrick in the BMW International.

There's also plenty of discussion about a surprise maiden major for Hannah Green at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, as well a look ahead to who can impress in Detroit this week.

The duo also discuss the rest of the other events live on Sky Sports Golf, with both offering their predictions about who will star at Sergio Garcia's event at Valderrama and the US Senior Open.

