Analysis and tips from leading golf coach Pete Cowen

Coach Pete Cowen was the guest in the Sky Sports Golf studio for the opening round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic and he gave us some fascinating insights into his teaching methods.

Cowen works with many of the top golfers in the world, including recent US Open winner Gary Woodland and multiple-major winner Brooks Koepka.

Alongside presenter Sarah Stirk, Cowen firstly analysed Woodland's swing and explained how he coils and unwinds his body to get the power.

They then looked at Koepka's "unique" technique and Cowen explained how the American is able to get his length off the tee.

The Yorkshireman also outlined the fundamentals for golfers if they are to improve their game, with body movement one of the key factors.