Michelle Wie calls halt to her season in bid to overcome injury

Michelle Wie in action during the Women's PGA Championship

Michelle Wie has announced she will not play competitively for the rest of the year in a bid to finally to get back to full health.

The 29-year-old American has endured a stop-start return to competitive golf after wrist surgery last October and has now decided to put her career on hold.

"After doing everything I could to play this year, I have made the decision to take the rest of the year off from competitive golf," Wie posted on her Twitter account.

"My team and I believe that this will give me the best possible chance to finally get healthy."

Wie, a five-time winner on the LPGA Tour, returned from a two-month lay-off at last week's Women's PGA Championship where she was still bothered by her wrist as she shot a 12-over-par 84 in the first round at Hazeltine National Golf Club.

The former US Women's Open champion iced her ailing right wrist between most shots and then broke down into tears when discussing her playing future with reporters.

Wie carded an 84 in the first round of the Women's PGA Championship

"It's just one of those situations where I'm not, you know, I'm not entirely sure how much more I have left in me," Wie said last week.

Despite the pain, Wie returned for the second round to card an 82 en route to missing the cut for the third time in four events this year, having also withdrawn from the HSBC Women's World Championship in February during her first round.